Pensioner drowns off the coast of Carrickfergus

It’s understood a pensioner has drowned off the coast of Carrickfergus.

A major rescue mission was launched following a desperate 999 call just after 3.30pm on Saturday following a boating incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched an emergency crew to the scene in addition to the HEMS crew on-board the charity Air Ambulance.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was discharged at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

"No one was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

The Belfast Telegraph understands two elderly men were brought to shore, but one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed off the seafront following the rescue mission which also involved the RNLI.

The air ambulance was seen landing outside nearby apartments.

Two rescue boats have berthed in the marina where emergency services remain at the scene which has been cordoned off.