Pensioner hospitalised after fall at Co Down church

The woman was taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance

An elderly woman is being treated in hospital after taking ill in the grounds of a church in Co Down on Tuesday.

It is understood that the woman, who is believed to be aged 92, sustained a head injury after falling unconscious in the grounds of St Colmcille’s Church in Downpatrick.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed that it received a 999 call at 2pm on Tuesday following reports of an incident at Killough Road in Downpatrick.

Members of the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) also attended the incident.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and one rapid response paramedic to the scene," a NIAS spokesperson said.

"The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."