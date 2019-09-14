Pensioner hospitalised following 'cowardly and shameful' Belfast robbery

A woman in her 80s was hospitalised after being pushed to the ground during a "cowardly and shameful" robbery in north Belfast, police have said.

The robbery happened shortly before 7.25am on Saturday morning in the Cliftonville Circus area of the Oldpark Road.

The woman was coming out of a shop when she was pushed to the ground by a young man who then fled with her handbag and shopping bag.

Police believe the man had been loitering in the area prior to the incident.

PSNI Inspector Adam Corner said: “The lady, who is her eighties, was taken to hospital. She has sustained a bump to her head, and has been left traumatised after this shameful and cowardly act.

“I’m keen to thank the member of the public who immediately reported this incident to us. Thanks to prompt action, we were able to make an arrest shortly afterwards and the lady’s belongings have been recovered.

“A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery. He remains in custody, assisting us with enquiries."

Police have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 473 of 14/09/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.