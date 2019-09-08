Pensioner 'in critical condition' after bicycle hit by JCB tractor

The pensioner is in critical condition following the incident.

A 73-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after his bicycle was hit by a JCB tractor in Co Fermanagh.

He suffered serious head injuries after the collision on the Skeoge Road in Brookeborough at around 1pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has since re-opened.

Sergeant Melanie Hicks has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 937 07/09/19.