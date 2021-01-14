Pensioner in critical condition after bike hit by car in Coleraine

The scene of the crash on the Millburn Road, Coleraine

A man in his 70s is currently in critical condition in hospital after the bike he was riding was struck by a car in Coleraine.

The incident happened on the Millburn Road shortly before 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

While riding his bicycle the man was struck by a black Vauxhall Agila car and sustained head and upper body injuries.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service both attended the scene.

The ambulance service dispatched one emergency crew and the charity air ambulance to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said that enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

"Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured footage on dash-cam to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 652 14/01/21," the spokesperson said.

The Millburn Road was closed for some time but has since reopened.