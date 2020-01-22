Pensioner is killed in car accident at Ballywalter

Police said one vehicle was involved and a man in his 70s died at the scene. A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine his cause of death (stock photo)

A pensioner has become the latest person to lose their life on Northern Ireland's roads following a crash in Co Down.

The crash happened around 7.45am on Tuesday morning on Roddens Road in Ballywalter.

Police said one vehicle was involved and a man in his 70s died at the scene. A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

It follows the death of a 46-year-old woman who crashed on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards on Saturday.

Alliance Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong offered her sympathy to the man's family and friends.

"Unfortunately, this is now two deaths on the roads of the Ards Peninsula in just a few days.

"Everyone in the community is shocked and saddened by these events.

"While we wait for the PSNI to conclude their investigations into the circumstances around these tragedies, I ask everyone to take action to improve road safety," said Ms Armstrong.

"We may never know what caused these crashes, but we can all make a few changes to improve our safety and the safety of other road users," she added.

Ards DUP Councillor Robert Adair added: "This is very sad and my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased as they receive this totally devastating news.

"This is a real tragedy and my heart goes out to them."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a Red Toyota Auris being driven in the area at the time of the crash to contact officers in Newtownards on 101, quoting reference 219 January 21.