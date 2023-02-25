Pensioner left shaken after break-in at south Belfast home

A pensioner has been left shaken after their home in south Belfast was burgled.

Police received a report than an alarm was sounding at the Maryville Park property in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “At approximately 3.30am we received a report that an alarm was sounding at a house in the Maryville Park area.

“Officers attended and found the front door ajar and a window with signs that it had been forced.

“The occupant, who is a pensioner was unharmed however has been left badly shaken by their ordeal,” they added.

“The burglar is described as being male and approximately 5’5 and was dressed in black with white trainers. He was seen making off on foot in the direction of the Lisburn Road.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.