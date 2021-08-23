Pensioner Mark Kernaghan makes a splash as he completes charity swim in memory of late wife Cathy

Mark Kernaghan (65) has swum 100 miles in memory of his late wife Cathy (59) who died from cancer in March 2016

A Belfast pensioner has completed a marathon charity trek in memory of his late wife — not on dry land but in a swimming pool.

Mark Kernaghan (65), whose 59-year-old wife Cathy died from cancer in March 2016, swam 100 miles.

He swam the last part of his charity challenge on what would have been the couple’s wedding anniversary.

So far Mark has raised a four figure sum for Cancer Research UK through a JustGiving page.

Mark with his late wife Cathy

Mark had hoped to start his swim-athon at the start of the year but the Blair Mayne leisure complex in Newtownards was shut because of the pandemic and he delayed his charity effort until it reopened in April.

“I set myself a target of a mile a day. And that was around 64 lengths every time in the 25 metre pool in Newtownards. It wasn’t easy. It took me two hours every morning,” says Mark who insists he has always been a ‘lousy’ swimmer.

Mark, who has arthritis in his knees, says the swimming eases his pain.

He said: “I used to take painkillers but thanks to the swimming I have been able to stop taking them. I still can’t walk too far but I can swim till the cows come home.

“And all that exercise meant that I lost a lot of weight, plus I have made a lot of new friends who are regulars in the pool.”

Mark and Cathy met as teenagers on a night out in Comber, Co Down.

Mark swam every day as part of his challenge

“It was love at first sight for me," explained Mark. “But it took a lot of hard work on my part to win Cathy over.

“But thank goodness I did. We had a wonderful life together. Cathy was a fun-loving and outgoing character. She sang with Belfast Operatic and she even appeared on Anne Robinson’s TV programme The Weakest Link.

“Anne wouldn’t let her sing Gilbert and Sullivan as she wanted to do but she allowed her to sing Shirley Bassey’s Hey Big Spender instead.”

Former civil servant Cathy was voted off the show after she fell down on a football question which was ironic because Mark is a huge Linfield fan.

“I got a lot of backing from my Linfield friends and other Irish League fans and their encouragement was a real boost for me,” added Mark, whose daughter Victoria presented him with a grandson, Rory, 18 months ago.

“I wish Cathy could have seen him. I know she would have been delighted and so proud to be a grandmother.”

Mark says he misses Cathy every day, adding: “Nothing prepares you for losing your life partner. Nothing. But doing something so special in her memory was tremendous."

Staff at the Blair Mayne leisure complex have praised their ‘totally amazing’ swimmer.

In a post on Facebook they said: “Mark has not just inspired us at the centre but everyone else’s helped him through each and every mile of the journey.

The couple on their wedding day

“We know Cathy will be looking down super proud too.”

For more information go to: just giving/cathy kernaghan