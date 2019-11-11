Pensioner one of two pedestrians to die in a weekend of tragedy

The pensioner was rushed to hospital but died on Saturday evening, police said last night

Police have confirmed the deaths of a man and woman killed in separate traffic incidents over the weekend.

Daniel Louden (88), who was from the Ballymoney area, was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at approximately 8am on Friday on the Frosses Road near Ballymena.

The pensioner was rushed to hospital but died on Saturday evening, police said last night.

Ballymoney Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson said Mr Louden was a well-known and respected figure in the north Antrim town.

"It's a sad loss to Ballymoney, especially in the run-up to Christmas," he said.

"I'd often see him out walking in the town. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

In a separate incident a female pedestrian died after a single-vehicle traffic collision outside the Northern Regional College on Shore Road, Newtownabbey, at around 6.50am on Friday, police said.

The woman, aged in her 40s, died on Saturday in hospital. Police have not released her name at the request of her family.

A PSNI spokesman called for anyone who saw either incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101.

The two deaths bring to 46 the number of people who have died on Northern Ireland's roads to date this year.

This is slightly fewer than last year, when 50 people had died on the roads by November 8.

In 2017 the roads had claimed 55 lives by the same date.

Meanwhile, a woman was taken to hospital after being found injured on a road following a suspected hit-and-run in Co Antrim.

Police received a report at around 10.40pm on Friday of a female who was discovered injured at the junction of Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road in Ahoghill.

Police attended the scene, along with the Ambulance Service, who transferred the woman to hospital for treatment for injuries, including to her legs and face. The woman remains in hospital.

A man aged 18 was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said on Saturday: "I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Ahoghill area last night (Friday) and saw what happened to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw two vehicles - a grey Volkswagen Golf and a grey Vauxhall Corsa travelling together from the cinema car park on Larne Road Link in Ballymena towards Ahoghill, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last night, to get in touch, or who captured the vehicles' movements on their dash-cam.

"Anyone with information they believe could assist our investigation is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference 2183 of 08/11/19."