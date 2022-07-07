Pensioner stabbed in Co Down as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Co Down, while a 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

It happened during an altercation at a property in the Woburn Drive area of Millisle on Wednesday evening.

The victim, aged in his 80s, sustained stab wounds to his hand and suffered head injuries.

PSNI detective inspector Snoddy said: “Shortly before 6:30pm, it was reported that an altercation occurred in a house in the area.

“One man aged in his 80s was taken to hospital for stab wounds to his left hand and head injuries.

“A 54 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody at this time.”

Witnesses have been urged to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1619 06/07/22.