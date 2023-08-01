Pensioner taken to hospital after being hit by van in south Belfast

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in south Belfast.

The woman, who is aged in her 80s and was a pedestrian, was hit by a Ford Transit van around 12.30pm on Monday.

Police attended the scene as did members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the woman was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threating.

A police spokesperson said: “A driver was cautioned at the scene.

"Our investigation is continuing and anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured any mobile or dash-cam footage, can contact 101, quoting reference number 861 of 31/07/23.”