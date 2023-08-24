Pensioner taken to hospital after stabbing

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Co Down.

The pensioner was injured in the incident shortly before 7am on Thursday in Main Street, Newcastle.

A police spokesperson said he was taken to hospital.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested in relation to the assault and remains in police custody at this time,” they said.

“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 274 24/08/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”