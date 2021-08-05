Pensioner tells Stephen Nolan she ‘can’t cope’ with mice that crawl over her in Housing Executive property

Woman told Nolan that her home is infested with the rodents

A disabled pensioner has described how her home is infested with mice with rodents running and crawling over her as she lies in bed.

The woman, known only as Jean, told Stephen Nolan on his BBC Radio Ulster programme on Thursday that she “couldn’t live like this anymore”.

The 86-year-old, who is living in a Housing Executive property, said: “They [the mice] are also running over the top of my dog in the hall.”

"They’re just running everywhere – everywhere. My whole house is covered in them. And it’s very hard for me to stay here and look at all of this.”

Jean added: “I’m too old for all of this. Another night I was in bed, because some nights I read in bed, and a mouse actually came up the side of my bed – I have a hospital bed because I’m disabled.

"And there’s no way I can get out of bed to run after mice. I can’t do anything. I’m completely housebound.

"I couldn’t even wash the dishes or brush the floor. And these mice are running riot, any they’re running over me in bed at night.”

The pensioner explained that she had alerted the Housing Executive about the problem, and pest control personnel had been sent to her home and three rodent control boxes had been left – one under her settee.

She added that her sofa had been left with holes due to the mice biting through the material., adding her home was “infested” and has had to throw her furniture out.

"I can’t take anymore of this, I really can’t,” continued Jean.

Getting emotional, she confirmed that she lived alone, prompting Nolan to insist it was “unacceptable”.

"It is an absolute outrage for an 86-year-old woman to describe mice crawling over her in an Housing Executive home,” he said.

The Housing Executive has been contacted for comment.