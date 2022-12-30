Pensioners in their 80s left shaken after man breaks into south Belfast home

Two homeowners in their 80s have been left shaken after a man entered their property in south Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested following the incident.

He has been detained on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, threats to kill and common assault and remains in police custody at this time.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: "We received a report of an ongoing burglary shortly before 1.20am this morning in the Orchardville Avenue area.

"It was reported that a man had been knocking on the door of a house in the area. Once the male occupant opened the door, the suspect pushed past both the male and female occupants, aged in their 80s, and made his way upstairs.

"The suspect was then apprehended by two members of the public until police arrived a short time later.

"Thankfully the occupants were unharmed but understandably they are both shaken by the ordeal.

"Our enquiries are underway and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the burglary, or who may have captured anything suspicious on dash-cam or CCTV footage, to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 72 30/12/22”