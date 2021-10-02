Pensioners targeted in Co Down fraud cases

A Northern Ireland pensioner was scammed by fraudsters claiming he owed legal fees, police have revealed.

Officers are investigating a series of incidents in the Ards and North Down area on Friday.

In one case an older person was scammed out of “a significant amount of money”.

Superintendent Brian Kee said: “Police received a report that a man in his 70s had been contacted by a male claiming that he owed legal fees to a company.

“He was told that if he paid them quickly, he could get a full refund. Unfortunately the man made a number of payments before discovering that he had fallen victim to a scam.

“In a second incident in the same area, a man in his 80s reported that he had been informed by his bank that a company based abroad had attempted to take money from his account.

“Fortunately in this case, the bank was able to rectify the transaction.”

Superintendent Kee continued: “We understand how distressing it is for people who are swindled out of their hard-earned money. It is a horrible experience for them.

“We would always urge people to contact the company the person are proclaiming to be from directly, via an independently sourced phone number, before speaking to them any further.

“It’s also really important to talk to older or vulnerable members of your family and explain that legitimate companies and providers will never seek their personal details, such as banking information, over the phone.”

Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a scam either report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

For further advice and information, visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni