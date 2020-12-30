'People are putting themselves at unnecessary risks', says Mourne Mountain Rescue Team as they respond to five calls in one day

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team has urged people not to put themselves at an "unnecessary risk" after they received five calls from members of the public in one day.

The rescue team were first called at 1pm on December 30 to assist a walker who became unwell during a group walk at the Donard Commedagh Saddle, which was experiencing harsh conditions at the time. While the team responded, a team coordinator liaised with the group to encourage assistance and to move the casualty from the prevailing conditions. The team met with the group in the Glen River and assisted onward descent to Newcastle.

While the first call was underway, a second request came from a group of three people in difficulty on the summit of Slieve Donard. The group reported being disoriented, unable to move and beginning to suffer from harsh conditions. The team responded directly from the first incident locating the casualties in challenging conditions at the summit. The three people were treated for exposure before being guided to the Donard Commedagh Saddle. Due to conditions, Rescue Helicopter 199 from Prestwick was tasked and airlifted the casualties and a team medic to Donard Park in Newcastle. The casualties were then handed over to NIAS for further treatment.

The rescue team said that while the second call was under way, a further two calls came in for two separate parties in difficulty on Slieve Binnian. The first pair were located in difficult terrain and supported to road access by team members. The second pair who became separated from each other, managed to relocate and make their way off with advice. Due to the number of incidents Police Search and Rescue were requested and responded to this fourth call.

While this was underway, a further walker with a minor lower leg injury requested assistance from team members in the Glen River. After treatment, the casualty was transferred to road access.

Following the five rescues, the The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said that the volume of calls was "concerning" as a "number of calls involve people putting themselves at unnecessary and often considerable risk".

"In the mountains and the outdoors in general, risk can never be totally removed and accidents do happen even to the most experienced. That said, there are many measures than can reduce the risk to ensure the safety of those that wish to enjoy the mountains.

"All of today’s calls were avoidable and the risk at which people placed themselves was unnecessary. The Mournes are currently showing perfect winter conditions which come with both predictable and inevitable challenges. If you do not have the knowledge, skills and equipment to participate in Winter Hillwalking/Mountaineering then lower level substitutes should be considered."