People Before Profit MLA hits out at closure of GP surgeries for Queen’s funeral

A west Belfast MLA has said the forced closure of GP practices for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday has highlighted the lack of investment in primary healthcare.

“Many patients are already struggling to see a GP and this issue has only highlighted the existing crisis,” said People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll, after the Department of Health confirmed GP surgeries are to shut during the nationally declared Bank Holiday on September 19.

The MLA added that a long-term lack of investment and insufficient planning for GP services means that sufficient cover is not being provided to allow for a much-needed day off for workers.

“I understand the frustrations and fears of patients, but the blame for all of this lies squarely with the government.

“The decision to close GP surgeries at short notice was not taken with either workers or patients in mind. In its haste to honour the late monarch, the Department of Health has pitted the needs of patients against the needs of health workers who are already under immense pressure.

“Workers should be entitled to more days off and many will welcome a well-deserved break regardless of the circumstances.

“If proper funding was allocated to GP training and services, then there would be sufficient cover to allow health workers to take additional holidays without impacting on patients.

“The long-term disinvestment in GP services is creating a crisis for both workers and patients. Recent events prove that investment in GP services is not keeping up with growing demand.”

A spokesperson for Department for Health has confirmed that GP practices will be closed on Monday September 19.

In a statement they said: “If you require urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed and cannot wait until they reopen, you should contact GP Out of Hours(external link opens in a new window / tab).

“GP Out of Hours will be operate from 6pm on Friday September 16 to 8am on Tuesday September 20.

been contacted for comment.

“It has recently issued guidance about what services will be available on Monday, confirming that GP practices and the majority of community pharmacies will be closed with plans for a rota to be put in place.

“Further details about health service guidance for the day of the Queen’s funeral can be found here.”