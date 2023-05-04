People Before Profit to host anti-monarchy protest in west Belfast ahead of King’s coronation

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll will host an anti-monarchy protest on the Falls Road on Friday evening, and has slammed police plans to crackdown on people protesting the coronation of King Charles.

He described the London Met Police’s warning of “swift actions” against those planning to protest the event as an “attack on democracy”.

“The state response to coronation protests has been utterly draconian,” Mr Carroll said.

“Activists have been threatened, police are on high alert, and new anti-protest laws have been rushed through to stifle dissent. This is a blatant attack on democracy and on the human right to protest.

“Plans to lock up protesters are part of a wider attempt to rehabilitate the increasingly unpopular and deeply undemocratic institution of monarchy. The political establishment wants to silence all criticism of this grotesque celebration of wealth inequality and militarism.

“By cracking down on protesters, the state is dispelling any illusions of democracy in our society. Democratic rights have been curbed in favour of an unelected head of state who was born into a position of extreme privilege.

“It is high time the monarchy was abolished. We will make that call loud and clear on Friday evening, when I will host the Make Monarchy History People’s Forum in Belfast.”

People Before Profit have organised the Make Monarchy History People’s Forum protest at An Chultúrlann in west Belfast for Friday at 6pm.