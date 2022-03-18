People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll calls for Larne-Cairnryan route to be ‘publicly run’

West Belfast MLA for People Before Profit Gerry Carroll has said that the sacking of 800 P&O Ferries staff on Thursday due to a cost-cutting exercise is “the dictionary definition of people being put before profit.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan Show on Friday morning, Mr Carroll called for the busy Larne to Cairnryan route to be nationalised and is urging the government to intervene.

“The workers have been treated in a disgraceful and a despicable manner… it has been called bandit capitalism,” he said.

“The state could pass all this emergency legislation during Covid so are we seriously saying the government can’t intervene to stop a despicable and disgraceful body of management in P&O from making these decisions? I don’t think that’s the case.

“I think the Westminster government or Stormont or whoever has these powers to do so should intervene and it should be a publicly run facility because people still need to go to Larne to Cairnryan, from Dublin to Liverpool and all the other routes,” he added.

“We need an intervention here; the government has a role and responsibility to come in.”

Mr Carroll suggested that, if the company was publicly funded, there would be a better chance at saving jobs.

“It is my understanding that during furlough the company received tens of millions of pounds of public money,” he said.

“So public money has been going to this company, so why can’t the public service sector run this facility, so jobs are kept, so prices are kept low?

“Workers should have received protection of course but this loss of jobs is about loss of money.”