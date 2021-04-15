People before Profit's Gerry Carroll criticises party's controversial Prince Philip tweet, but refuses to offer condolences to Queen

A People Before Profit MLA has said he does not back a controversial tweet made by his party in the wake of Prince Philip's death - but stopped short of offering condolences to the Queen.

Gerry Carroll, who represents west Belfast, was speaking after People Before Profit was criticised for saying that it would not be offering condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband.

The party stated its position in a since-deleted tweet after a message of sympathy was expressed by Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McDonald tweeted: "Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Philip.

"Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss."

In response, People Before Profit said: "Mary Lou McDonald has expressed her sympathy to Queen Elizabeth on the death of her husband.

"We will not because we oppose monarchy."

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away last Friday at the age of 99, prompting an outpouring of support from across the political spectrum and beyond, to the royal family.

People Before Profit later added: "The mourning of public figures is inherently political. It has very little to do with the individual and everything to do with what they stand for: in this case a racist empire.

"Prince Phillip should be remembered for who he was and what he represented, and yes, even today."

They also shared a graphic which read: "No, we are not sending condolences."

Mr Carroll told Radio Ulster's Nolan Show on Thursday: "That wasn't a tweet that I would have put out. I don't think that was the best way to deal with it, and it was obviously removed.

"I think there was a wider point that could be made about the monarchy, and society and the way it's being presented, especially in the last week."

He added: "But I don't think it was the right tweet and the right way to put that out."

Pressed on whether he would express sympathy to the Queen, the MLA reiterated that he didn't feel the tweet was the correct way to make a point about the monarchy.

Asked the same question again Mr Carroll then outlined the number of deaths due to the pandemic here and worldwide.

"And I express my condolences to everybody who has lost their lives in the last year," he added.

Mr Nolan repeated his question for a third time, which prompted Mr Carroll to reiterate his condolences to those who had died during the pandemic.

"Well that would be to people who are dead. Do you express your sympathies to Queen Elizabeth who is still alive?" asked presenter Stephen Nolan.

In response, the MLA repeated his response and brought the conversation to a close, adding that he had a health committee meeting to attend.