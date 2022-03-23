People behind spate of Northern Ireland gorse fires ‘diverting life-saving services’ from those in need after big blazes in Mourne Mountains

Warning rescue services being overstretched by deliberate blazes

Those behind a spate of gorse fires have been warned they are diverting life-saving services away from those in need.

Deputy Ulster Unionist Party leader Robbie Butler, a former firefighter, was speaking as crews continued to tackle blazes across three mountains in the Mournes.

Pictures show swathes of land has been destroyed.

One of the fires, which was started on Tuesday evening, covered over 40 acres at Spelga Dam. Another in the Cock and Hen Mountains developed along a two-mile fire front.

By Wednesday evening firefighters had brought the situation under control.

The Fire Service said: “Throughout today firefighters have responded to a number of wildfires, including two significant ones in the Mourne Mountains.

“At the height of both of these incidents, six appliances and over 30 personnel were in attendance at each incident.

“Our firefighters have not only worked really hard when responding to these incidents, but have also continued to provide cover and respond to incidents across the wider Mournes area.

“These incidents do put an additional strain on our resources and therefore we are asking for the public to support us by not starting fires in the countryside.”

It is the second time in two years there have been significant wildfires in the Mournes, and comes just days after crews tackled deliberate blazes in the Belfast Mountains.

Since 2016 there have been more than 1,000 gorse fires in the Mournes, with around 90% of them deliberate.

Gorse fires can have a significant impact on the environment and wildlife, with animal habitats destroyed and smoke particles in the air having an adverse effect on those with chest and heart conditions.

Mr Butler said accessibility was a major issue for crews when tackling gorse fires.

“Very often you can’t get an appliance or a water supply to the incident and you have to rely on beaters, which look like big spades, to essentially beat the flames out,” he explained.

“In modern times we would have used fire breaks on occasions with some intensive burning to try and stop the fire from spreading.

“What people need to remember, if they’ve been involved in setting these fires, is that they are taking away a life-saving service from many of our major towns and cities.

“That means firefighters may not be able to respond to a serious house fire or another emergency where there is a threat to life.

“These gorse fires, particularly these larger ones around the Mournes, take up considerable resources.

“We saw that last year in the Mournes, with scores of appliances and firefighters being taken ‘off the run’, meaning they can’t respond to fires elsewhere, or crews being significantly stretched. The Fire Service in these cases is stretched to breaking point and many of these gorse fires are set deliberately.”

Fire Service group commander Mark Smyth said crews monitored the situation overnight on Tuesday and returned to the scene on Wednesday morning.

“At midnight there was an approximate size of the fire front of two miles long, so it’s a fairly significant fire,” he said.

“That’s just the fire front itself. How deep it went into the mountain and down the side of it, we weren’t sure last night due to not being able to get on to the mountain.

“There is no life or property risk at present, but the concern is for the environment and wildlife — that’s a major concern for us.

“We’re trying to mitigate the damage but it is quite a significant incident now and we have crews there to try and put it out as quickly and efficiently as we can.”

He added wildfires were rarely accidental,

Last April firefighters spent three days tackling a major blaze in the Mournes that extended two miles.

At its height, the Fire Service had 12 appliances, 4x4 vehicles, a command support unit, 100 firefighters and a special rescue team at the scene.

Coastguard helicopters were also used to monitor the blaze from the sky, while more than 10 partner agencies offered support.

The Fire Service believes it was started deliberately.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots was recently asked what measures his department was taking to protect against wildfires.

“The devastating fire in the Mournes last year clearly demonstrated that a holistic and strategic approach is required to combat the issue of wildfires across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“To facilitate this, my department has established two groups: the NI Strategic Wildfire Group composed of key strategic government departments and public bodies, and the NI Wildfire Stakeholder Forum, which involves a wide range of wildfire stakeholders.

“These groups are developing a strategic way forward to enable stakeholders to refocus and align efforts to put Northern Ireland in the best place to face the wildfire challenges that lie ahead.

“This will include identifying priorities and initiatives to reduce the number of wildfires in the countryside and to reduce the impacts of fires on the environment and communities when such incidents occur.

“In relation to specific actions related to the Mourne Mountains, I have provided substantial funding to a number of environmental non-government organisations to facilitate wildfire recovery and mitigation, which includes managed grazing on Slieve Donard and management interventions at key locations within the Mournes to reduce the risk and impacts of wildfires.

“I have also provided financial assistance for a range of specialist wildfire fighting equipment that has been made available to the Fire Service.

“These vehicles and equipment are available for immediate deployment across Northern Ireland, including for the Mourne area.”