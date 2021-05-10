People called David or Sarah are more likely to fall foul of the law, according to research

Names are central to our identity but can they also indicate if you’ll end up behind bars? Well, if your first name is David or Sarah then it’s bad news; according to research both names have topped the list as the most common names among troublemakers in the UK.

Data obtained under Freedom of Information requests from 17 police forces revealed during 2019-20 a total of more than 42,000 people had been charged with offences, with 1,010 Davids and 117 Sarahs, topping the male and female lists respectively.

The second highest male name was Daniel (1,001) followed by Michael which was recorded 895 times. Placed fourth was Paul (874), followed by James (796) and John and Mark, which were ranked sixth and seventh with 742 each. Eighth place was Lee with 701, then Christopher (691) and Andrew, which ranked tenth with 660.

The research, carried out by casino experts GoodLuckMate, revealed that closely following behind Sarah was Amy in second place with 111, followed by Claire which was recorded 104 times.

Placed fourth was Lisa (103), followed by Lauren (101) and ranked sixth was Kelly with 99, which was closely followed by Rachel in seventh place (98). Ranked eighth was Nicole (85), one above Michelle which placed ninth with 80. The top ten spot was claimed by Louise which was recorded a total of 75 times.

The PSNI also provided a list of over 400 first names recorded during the last financial year, however, its response it not disclose on how many occasions each name was recorded.

A spokesperson for Goodluckmate said: "Our names play a huge part in our identity, but can they influence who we turn out to be? Are there some names that are more likely to end up on a judge’s docket?

"We wanted to find out if a name can make someone more likely to become a criminal, so we made Freedom of Information requests to police forces around the country, asking for the names of people that were charged with crimes in the last two years, so we could discover the names most likely to commit crimes.

"In total, we received 42,671 names from various police forces around the country, allowing us to work out which names had the most criminal charges attached to them."