People dying needlessly as vital stroke service reforms stalled, charity warns

Need to overhaul response for at-risk patients has ‘slipped off the agenda’

People in Northern Ireland are dying needlessly because of the failure to overhaul the way the health service responds to people at risk of stroke, it has been warned.

Other people are living with life-changing brain injuries as efforts to press ahead with important reforms to stroke services have stalled.

Health officials have carried out a number of consultations on the future of stroke services in Northern Ireland, with proposals including the creation of between three and five hyper acute stroke units which operate 24 hours a day.

There are also plans to vastly improve the level of aftercare available to people recovering from stroke.

However, Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) today raised concerns that stroke services have “slipped off the agenda” as it is now more than two years since the last consultation closed.

It comes as the charity launches its new stroke manifesto at Stormont today.

Neil Johnston from NICHS said: “People in Northern Ireland are ending up more disabled after stroke, and indeed, more people are dying from stroke than should be, because of the failure to press on with important reforms.

“The need to improve stroke care in Northern Ireland was recognised several years ago but sadly little has changed since then.”

NICHS hosted a series of events in late 2018 as part of a pre-consultation exercise to gather public opinion on potential reforms to the stroke services here.

A government consultation was later carried out in 2019. This coincided with the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, which only reformed a few months before the beginning of the pandemic.

Mr Johnston continued: “We are hopefully emerging from the worst of the pandemic and we have welcomed moves by the Health Minister to restore and rebuild the local NHS.

“However, while he has published plans for areas including cancer and waiting lists, we have heard nothing about stroke services.”

Dr Brian Gallen, a consultant stroke physician and geriatrician in the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, said: “There are aspects of the stroke pathway locally which are world-class, such as thrombectomy. However, there is much more we can be doing.

“We can prevent strokes occurring by detecting people with high blood pressure or atrial fibrillation and treating these conditions earlier.

“We need improved awareness with the public regarding symptoms of TIA (Transient Ischaemic Attack) also known as mini-stroke. We need improved access to rapid assessment for potential TIA.

“Very significant investment in provision of community stroke rehabilitation services is required. The current funding and staffing of these services is totally inadequate.

“We cannot continue to kick the can down the road on stroke services reform.

“Any reform needs to be fully costed, funded and fully staffed. Stroke survivors and people who are going to have strokes in the future demand timely, effective, equitable stroke services no matter where they live in Northern Ireland.”

A spokesman from the Department of Health said: “The Health Minister and Department are committed to improving stroke services through reform and investment. The public consultation in 2019 underlines the need for change and modernisation.”