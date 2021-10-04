People living alone at risk as fire deaths hit a four-year high

Eight lives lost in accidental house blazes in past year

Eight people died in accidental house fires in Northern Ireland during 2020-21 — with almost 40% of those fatalities taking place in properties where individuals lived alone, according to official figures.

The statistic, published today by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), is also the highest rate of home fire deaths over the past four years.

During 2019-20 the figure was three — five less compared to the last year — with six fatalities recorded in 2017-18 and 2018-19, making the total 23.

Last year there was 761 accidental house fires, 21 less than in 2019-20 (782). In 2018-19 there was 809 and in 2017-18 there were 896, totalling 3,248.

The figures have been released as part of North South Fire Safety Week 2021, a partnership between NIFRS and the Republic’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, which aims to promote fire safety in the home.

To date this year, there have been four deaths as a result of a house fire, with the Fire and Rescue Service warning the ‘high risk’ winter period lies ahead.

Paddy Gallagher, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, highlighted the fact that of 39% of those who died in accidental house fires during 2020-21 had lived alone.

“We know that many people are feeling more isolated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and so this Fire Safety Week I would encourage everyone to safely reconnect with neighbours, family members and friends who are more at risk from fire, especially those who live alone,” he explained.

“Make sure they have a smoke alarm that they test weekly; that they are aware of the obvious fire dangers in their home; and that they have a fire escape plan if a fire should occur.

“Please also encourage them to seek advice from us by arranging a free Home Fire Safety Check via our website. By looking out for each other, it helps us all to be Safer Together.”

According to the NIFRS, there are a variety of factors that increase the risk of accidental house fires, which are especially relevant to people who live alone.

The organisation cites some of the most common causes of accidental fires as cooking and electronics, with smoking and being under the influence of drugs and alcohol also increases the risk of an accidental house fire.

Echoing the NIFRS’s message, Health Minister Robin Swann said Fire Safety Week is an “ideal opportunity” for people to raise the issue with family, friends and neighbours.

“Encourage those you care about to test their smoke alarms and use the free home fire safety checks available from NI Fire and Rescue Service,” he said.

“The pandemic has highlighted isolation for many people in our society who live alone and still feel very isolated, so make the time and let’s keep everyone safe.”

Those who qualify for a free check include those aged 50 or over, have a disability or impaired mobility, or have a health condition that would impact on your ability to respond to an emergency.

Further information can be found at: https://www.nifrs.org/fire-safety/fire-safety-check-form.