People of the Shankill Road in Belfast remember Queen Elizabeth II on first anniversary of her death

People gathered at mural on Belfast’s Shankill Road share memories of monarch on the anniversary of her death

In the shadow of a mural depicting Queen Elizabeth II , and just in front of children’s drawings dedicated to her memory, the people of Belfast’s Shankill Road shared their thoughts on the late monarch on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Liz Matthews said: “She’s sorely missed. It’s been bad. Towards the end of her days she didn’t do much, but she was always at the forefront of everything. All that business with Harry and William didn’t go down too well.”

The fan of the royal family explained she was named after the Queen (she also has a sister called Margaret), and while she likes Charles, she does not believe his legacy will stand up to his mother’s.

“Charles is well over 70. The Queen was on the throne since she was just 25, from the year I was born,” she said.

“Of course [she’s missed]. She was the monarchy for all those years. There isn’t another country that’s had a queen as long.”

Liz Matthews

Asked if she believed the monarchy could keep going as before, she said it could not.

Liz continued: “It’ll go on, but it won’t be the same. This is why we have this mural here on the Shankill — because the people loved and respected her.”

This time last year, hundreds of people gathered at the mural to pay their respects to the Queen following the news of her death at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth in 1968

Yesterday, Sue McFarland, from Carrickfergus, held nothing back when talking about the monarchy’s future prospects.

She said: “William should be on that throne. Charles and I are the same age, you know? A young person could do so much more. The fella isn’t getting any younger, no disrespect to him.

“I was five years old when the Queen was crowned. There won’t be another like her.”

Asked if she missed the late monarch, Ms McFarland replied: “Very much so. She was a beautiful lady, as was her mother before her.”

An emotional David Holmes, who lives just moments from the mural said: “The whole world loved her. She wasn’t just the Queen of Britain, she was the Queen of the world.”

David Holmes

He shook his head when asked what he thought of King Charles, and said Queen Camilla should not be referred to as such.

Mr Holmes added: “She is not the Queen. Queen Victoria’s husband was called Prince Albert his whole life. [Queen Camilla] has nothing at all to be Queen.

“But we’ll get by. [Elizabeth] was a great Queen. She is so missed, here and all over the entire world.”

Gillian Simpson, who described herself as a huge fan of the royal family, said it had been a tough year.

“It has been different and noticeable without her,” she added.

“She was a constant we always knew, whether you agree with the royals or not. No one worked harder than her.”

Ms Simpson said she did not shy away from the possibility of change, and when asked about Charles’ face on notes replied: “Bring it on.”

Gillian and Adrian Simpson

“It’s a difficult legacy to match, because the King doesn’t have the same amount of time, but William and Kate are the future, and their family,” she continued.

Asked if Queen Elizabeth was still missed, Tom McAuley, from Belfast, said: “Yes, badly.

“The work she did for the Commonwealth and here in Northern Ireland will never be replaced.

“But we have to give [the King] a chance and we have to support the King.

“In my eyes, he can’t be half the person his mother was, but I wish him all the best.

“[Her death] was a huge loss for the United Kingdom and the British Empire. The past year everyone has carried on, but there are people and their families who miss her. She is missed everywhere.”

Tom McAuley

Muriel Hughes, also from Belfast, said the past 12 months had been “chaos” without the late monarch’s presence. She added: “From a few places, at least. Charles is progressing forward with young people, and today is about the youth.

“It’s a tough legacy to live up to, but you go with the flow and be delighted.

“The monarchy will survive, very much so. There are sensible people about. The Queen was a real lady.”

Muriel Hughes

Ellen Galloway said life without Elizabeth “had not been good” and “could have been better”. She continued: “This year could have been better with her. Charles hasn’t been helpful.

“William and Catherine would have been better, and I’ve said that for quite some time.

“The Queen is sorely missed. She was lovely.”

Ellen Galloway

Events will be held across Northern Ireland today to mark the one-year anniversary.

Charles and Camilla are not scheduled to appear in public, but the Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly deliver a message in honour of the Queen’s legacy.