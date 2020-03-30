People responsible for pipe bomb at Belfast house have no respect for community: PSNI chief

A senior PSNI officer has said it "beggars belief" that a pipe bomb device was left outside a house in west Belfast.

Police attended the scene in Lagmore Grove on Friday night.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the occupants of the property and nearby residents were not evacuated. They were instead advised to stay at the back of their homes while Army technical officers made the device safe.

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: "The device was subsequently taken away for further examination and I can confirm that it contained component parts which, had the device been detonated, would have made it viable."

Mr Reid said officers hunting the perpetrators were working to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"It is clear whoever is responsible has no respect, or regard, for the valuable police resources that were diverted away from other community priorities," he said.

"It beggars belief, that given the unprecedented challenges we as a police service face in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic that there are still reckless individuals out there determined to put the lives of others at risk as they did in Lagmore Grove.

"This is already a stressful and worrying time for people so, if ever there was a time for this type of senseless activity to stop, it is now."

Mr Reid also appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Sinn Fein councillor Danny Baker condemned those responsible.

"This was a senseless act and shows little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers," he said.

"I appeal for anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.

"These reckless actions are in stark contrast to the efforts of workers carrying out essential work.

"Those responsible offer nothing, only disrupting the efforts of our emergency services to help those in most need at this time of crisis.

"Our key workers are already under immense pressure as they work while the rest of us remain home in our battle against Covid-19."