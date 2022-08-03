People smuggling investigation: Two arrested in Belfast as inspector hails ‘successful' operation

On a suburban street in south Belfast lives a 40-year-old woman anti-trafficking officers believe is one of a network of criminals profiting from the movement of desperate people.

As its residents are preparing to head off to work, the street is swarmed by Home Office officials, aided by the PSNI.

At first there is no answer at the door. The upstairs blinds twitch as an officer with a battering ram prepares to force entry.

The woman opens the door and a search of the property begins before she is arrested.

High on the list of items being sought are mobile phones, which will give a fuller picture of the scale of the operation.

This is an investigation that has been ongoing for 10 months and involves a close partnership with the Home Office and its counterpart in the Republic.

A toughening of immigration rules in the UK after Brexit has seen traffickers diversify and change routes, bringing desperate people, mainly from poorer African nations, through ports in the south before crossing the border.

Nearby at a flats complex in another street, residents watch on with curiosity as a 26-year-old man is brought out in handcuffs. He is an associate of the woman arrested earlier in the day.

Both originally from Somalia, they are naturalised British citizens, just two alleged members of a much wider network making up to £15,000 per person they help traffick to the UK.

Neighbours at the flats complex gathered on corners to watch as police sniffer dogs were brought in to search the property.

The man had been living in the block, mainly occupied by young families and professionals, for some time and is thought to have been in Northern Ireland for several years.

Around 50 officers from the Government’s Immigration Enforcement unit supported by police were involved.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration of non-UK nationals.

The woman is also suspected of possession of criminal property.

The pair were taken into custody at Musgrave PSNI station for questioning.

Police and Home Office carry out a number of searches in the south Belfast area on August 3, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Anyone found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration can face up to life in prison.

Led by the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations (CFI) team, it is the latest joint action by the British and Irish Governments as part of the Cross Border Joint Agency Taskforce.

Johnathan Evans, an inspector with CFI, said the operation was a “success”.

He added they had helped disrupt a network operating both “here in Northern Ireland, nationally and internationally”. Two other alleged members of the gang were arrested during a previous operation.

“We have removed assets using proceeds of crime legislation and we have protected vulnerable people, and we will continue to work night and day with our international partners to disrupt these people smuggling networks,” he said.

“Organised crime gangs diversify and use various means and sophisticated smuggling techniques to bring people into the United Kingdom.

“It can range from anything from £2,500 to £15,000, and that goes to these networks who are exploiting these people for profit.

“The taskforce was set up to disrupt organised crime groups, tackle organised immigration crime, modern slavery and human trafficking.

“We work collaboratively with various different partners and we’ve seen multiple techniques being used.”

Deputy director (Immigration Enforcement Criminal & Financial Investigations) Ben Thomas said: “The operation is just one of the ways we are working with our policing partners to take action against those who are attempting to bring people illegally into the country hidden in vehicles.

“We are committed to dismantling people-smuggling networks and hope these arrests send a clear message to those involved in this type of criminality that we will stop at nothing to bring you to justice.”

It was reported that 3,683 migrants made the crossing from France to the UK on 90 boats in July, the highest monthly total this year.

In the Republic, since January just short of 8,000 people have applied for refugee status after entering Ireland via various routes.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has been heavily criticised over her plans to send migrants deemed to have arrived illegally to Rwanda, said the operation showed “expertly trained officers working tirelessly to keep our country safe by disrupting suspected criminal activity”.

The latest court case challenging her Rwanda plans is due to be heard next month, by which time she will likely have been replaced by the new Prime Minister.

Ms Patel said: “By working hand-in-hand with our Irish partners, we will continue to stop those who seek to abuse the Common Travel Area to enter the UK.

“People smugglers put lives in extreme danger and I hope these arrests act as a stark warning to criminal gangs that they will feel the full force of our tougher laws.

“Through our new plan for immigration, we can truly break their business model and suitably punish them for their callous crimes.”