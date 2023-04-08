People take to the streets of Ballycastle for the Good Friday Walk of Witness

Dozens of people have taken part in the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Ballycastle.

Also known as the Way of the Cross, the tradition sees sees Christians of different denominations and those of no affiliation imitate the journey that Jesus took carrying his cross through the streets of Jerusalem.

This Good Friday has seen similar walks take place around the world, with one of the largest being at the Vatican Colosseum in Rome.

Traditionally the walk would be presided over by the Pope. However, due to the extremely cold weather in Rome, Pope Francis will instead watch the procession from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

The pontiff (86) was recently treated in hospital for bronchitis and was discharged last Saturday.

He will still attend the Passion celebration at St Peter’s Basilica, a Vatican spokesperson said.

Speaking last week, the Vatican said the pontiff would carry out the full Holy Week schedule, including the Way of the Cross event and Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square.