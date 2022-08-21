‘People told me their blood was on my hands’: Co Down diplomat on Afghanistan evacuation one year on from Taliban takeover

A Co Down diplomat who helped secure the evacuation of almost 15,000 people from Afghanistan has described the scenes in the country as “hell on earth” one year on.

Josh Norton was part of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) team that was deployed to Kabul following the collapse of the Afghan government in August last year.

As a result of the Taliban’s return to power, many people — particularly those who had worked for the western powers in Afghanistan — chose to flee.

There were chaotic scenes for many days at Kabul airport as people tried desperately to get on planes.

With thousands fleeing the country as the Taliban took control, the Moira man described how he had to escape himself, narrowly avoiding a devastating terrorist attack which killed 170 people.

The 26-year-old said it felt at the time as if people’s lives were “literally in your hands”.

“One minute you’d have a family high-fiving you and jumping up and down with happiness and relief when you told them they were eligible to get to the UK,” Josh said.

“But there were a lot of very difficult and heart-breaking cases where you had to tell people you were unable to get them out at that point because they were not eligible to be granted access to the UK.

“The reactions varied between extreme anger to hysterical crying and sadness and often these emotions were directed at me as an individual.

“There were many moments where it just felt like hell on earth, but knowing that we were getting so many people out motivated us to keep going.

“It's a total cliché but if ever the expression ‘emotional rollercoaster’ summed something up, it would be my experience in Kabul.

“People, who were understandably stressed and upset, were blaming me personally for ‘sending them to their deaths’, as they put it, and telling us that their blood was on my hands.”

He added: “There were a lot of times I shed a tear. The hardest one I dealt with was a case with a mother, brother and her two children.

"The father was living in the UK with a British passport and had been sending money back, while his wife’s brother had apparently been acting father for the kids for years.

Josh Norton in Afghanistan during the evacuation

“Unfortunately, the brother wasn’t eligible, so we had to break them up. The kids were literally clinging onto the brother as we ushered them towards the airport, leaving him behind.

“It took about 20 minutes to separate them and I never ever imagined I’d be in a situation like that, having to guide a 10-year-old boy and his sister away from their much-loved uncle.

“When you see even battle-hardened soldiers in tears, that tells you all you need to know.”

Following the crisis, the UK Government successfully evacuated over 15,000 people during Operation Pitting, with around 5,000 people brought to safety since the evacuation.

Despite his experience in the country and narrowly avoiding an attack, London-based Josh continues to work on Afghanistan in his role.

“It was scary and traumatic going into Kabul and every day you lived with the threat of an attack constantly hanging over you, which tragically came to fruition,” he said.

“The attack happened not long after we had left the hotel. It actually took place on the road that we’d driven along, so it was quite a close call.

“Not long after we’d got out of our vehicles, we heard the thuds of the explosions. You then heard gunfire as rapid reaction forces rushed to the scene.

“After the initial attack, we could hear lots of other explosions going off. It turned out that they were controlled explosions which were being carried out by the military but at the time we thought it was an ongoing attack.

“It was a scary experience. There were rumours flying around that Islamic state operatives had breached the perimeter of the airport with suicide vests on, which was obviously very worrying.

“We hunkered down in a bunker with the lights off for a few hours waiting for things to die down so we could get an RAF flight out. Your senses in the darkness were heightened so every noise and the sound was quite traumatic but the military boys kept us safe and ultimately got us out with no casualties.”

Josh and fiancée Sara-Jane Brownlee

As part of the plans last year, Northern Ireland is expected to rehome around 840 Afghanis, with around 360 expected to have been rehomed in the year following the Taliban’s takeover.

The UK has also committed £286million in humanitarian aid to support ordinary Afghans over the past 12 months.

Having worked at the new UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Josh is also set to get married to fiancée Sara-Jane Brownlee in October.

“When terror attack happened all of the telephone and internet signal in Kabul was completely down so there were four or five hours everyone had seen it on the news but couldn’t hear from me,” he said.

“I think my mum particularly was in floods of tears not knowing if I had been caught up in it and hurt.

“It does give you a live life for the moment attitude. I proposed to my girlfriend once I returned and we get married this October.

“It was definitely the scariest experience of my life. It was a strange mix of exhilaration, being part of such an important global event and having a role helping people in that situation, but also at the same time an uncertain, scary, traumatic time.

“But it is something, despite the toll it took on me and my colleagues, that I’m proud to have been a part of and I’d definitely do it again. Seeing Afghans who we helped get to the UK now safe and in jobs or education makes it all worthwhile.”