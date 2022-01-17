Perfect crisp winter days but sub zero nights ahead

Despite warnings of icy cold weather and snowfalls across Britain this week, Northern Ireland is set to escape the worst of the first big chill of 2022.

With most of mainland UK set to shiver, it will remain several degrees warmer on this side of the Irish Sea - though the Met Office has warned that temperatures will drop to several degrees below freezing overnight.

But clear, bright days are expected for most of this week.

“Northern Ireland will see some lovely bright clear winter days,” Met Officer forecaster Simon Partridge told the Belfast Telegraph.

“But be warned, as the temperatures will fall sharply overnight. On Sunday night Katesbridge recorded -5 degrees, and Castlederg -4.2. It will continue to feel reasonably chilly at night.

“There’ll be plenty of winter sunshine around though. The clear skies and only a gentle breeze might make it feel nice during the daytime, but it means colder nights.

“There could be plenty of frost about in the mornings. It means there won’t be much ice around for the early morning commute.”

He said there will be a band of rain moving across Northern Ireland on Wednesday with a little more cloud around.

“It’ll be a bit windier and wetter, but also warmer, so the nighttime temperatures won’t fall so much, but towards the end of the week we’ll be back to clearer weather, sunny days but it could fall to -5 again overnight.

“Daytime temperatures should remain around 8 or 9 degrees, perfect crisp winter weather.”

Those heading across the Irish Sea might not be so lucky though, with forecasters predicting snow and sub zero temperatures for many parts of Britain.

The Met Office also warned of travel chaos and possible flight cancellations with visibility plunging to just 50 yards in some areas and a yellow weather warning for fog was issued for London, Birmingham and the East of England last weekend.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Temperatures in central and southern England are expected to trend downwards from Thursday, with overnight minimum temperatures possibly getting to -4C in some rural areas, but widespread below-freezing conditions elsewhere overnight in the following days.

“This will result in some harsh frosts and possible freezing fog in some places.

“Temperatures will stay subdued through the next few days from Thursday in the alerted areas, with highs likely to remain in the mid-to-low single figures through the weekend, especially in places where any fog or low cloud lingers throughout the day.”

The colder snap comes after Britain experienced the mildest start to the New Year on record, with a new record temperature for New Year’s Day set as St James’s Park in London registered 16.3C.

The Met Office also confirmed a new high for the final day of the year in Northern Ireland was provisionally recorded at Murlough in Co Down with a New Year’s Eve temperature of 14.3 degrees eclipsing the previous record of 13 degrees in what was the warmest end of a year on record.