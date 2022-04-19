‘Perfect day’ as crowds watch Apprentice Boys of Derry parades

The annual Easter Monday Apprentice Boys of Derry parades took place across Northern Ireland yesterday.

Around 30 marches were held in a return to full-scale parading after two years of Covid curbs.

The traditional Easter Monday parades commemorate the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1689, when King James II arrived at Bishop’s Gate.

They are seen as marking the start of the marching season proper.

Large numbers of spectators enjoyed the warm weather and colour and music of the bands.

Several parades took place in Belfast, with others in towns across Northern Ireland including Newtownards, Bangor, Lisburn, Castlederg and Enniskillen.

Billy Moore, General Secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said it had been “a perfect day”.

Junior parades are scheduled today. The largest sets out at noon from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall in south Belfast, eastward to Cregagh Youth and Community Centre. The return leg takes place from 4pm to 5.30pm.

The principal event in the Apprentice Boys calendar takes place on the second Saturday in August and is believed to be the largest parade in Northern Ireland.