Perfect timing… Alan Lewis’ new baby waits until end of council meeting before making her arrival

When UUP councillor Alan Lewis logged off from his council meeting on Monday, the night was only just beginning, as moments later he would be rushing his wife to hospital who had just gone into labour.

The now family of five’s new arrival was very respectful of the agenda of the Newry Mourne and Down Council meeting as she waited until afterwards to make her appearance.

Councillor Lewis had just signed off when wife Zoe came into the kitchen to tell him her waters had broken, and she was going into labour.

It was a shock to the family as their other children had been late arrivals.

He said: “The due date is today (Tuesday) — but the last two weren’t on time. She was a week late with Harry and a week early with Olivia, so we didn’t expect it to come so quickly.”

Before rushing from the kitchen to the maternity unit, they had to wait for the arrival of other family members to take care of Harry (5) and Olivia (4).

“We made it to the Ulster Hospital just in time. Full contractions had already started, but thankfully there was no drama or overexcitement — I am happy to report that no speed limits were broken.” he added.

Despite Covid restrictions limiting the number of people allowed at the birth, the South Down Councillor is extremely grateful for the efforts of Ulster Hospital.

“I wish to thank the superb and supportive midwifery team at the Ulster Hospital — their outstanding dedication and professionalism is second to none. Like countless other couples throughout Northern Ireland, we are in their debt. There may be a global pandemic, but they carry on unfazed: their love for the job shines through as they share in the joy of new life,” said Mr Lewis.

The whirlwind night was without complications and Emily Anne Hilary Lewis was born at 1.39am on Tuesday morning at Ulster Hospital weighing 7lb 13 ounces.

Both mother Zoe and baby Emily are healthy, taking the number of Lewis family members from four to five.

“I’m extremely proud of Zoe, and we can't wait to return home and introduce the newest member of our family to everyone,” Mr Lewis added

And while baby Emily may have respected the council meeting schedule before kickstarting her journey into the world — Mr Lewis said it puts everything into perspective and reinforces the importance of family.

“It’s the complexities of life, you learn adapt and no matter what was being discussed in the council chamber it just brings home that family life comes first. It reminds you not to get too caught up with you job,” he said.

The third time father said he is determined to work to improve the area for young people.

He said: “I will return to work and probably do the best I can and improve the district that we live in, in the realisation that we’re only here for a short time and it’s about the future to which we build and leave behind for young people.”