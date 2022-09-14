Performing for King Charles at Belfast Cathedral was an amazing privilege, says Co Down family

A Co Down family have said they will treasure singing for King Charles III at St Anne’s Cathedral yesterday.

Husband and wife Tricia and Alistair Devlin, and their daughters Stephanie (24) and 17-year-old Rebekah, are members of The Priory Singers.

They joined five members of NI Opera to sing at the service of reflection.

Tricia, who has performed with Alistair in the choir since the early 1990s, said they were awestruck by the occasion.

Their performance featured sacred music by Irish composers Charles Villiers Stanford and Charles Wood and a hymn sung to the melody of The Londonderry Air.

“We’ve never had anything like this before and never will again. It’s just something that’s a unique, one-off and amazing privilege,” Tricia said.

The choir had been invited to take part by the Northern Ireland Office, which also organised the monarch’s visit, late last week.

Stephanie was coming to the end of a work trip in the US when she received the call.

“I came straight from the airport for the first rehearsal,” she said.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort greet President Michael D Higgins (right) as they attend a Service of Reflection at St Anne's Cathedral on September 13, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo Liam McBurney - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family attend the service at St Giles’ Cathedral (Jane Barlow/PA)

King Charles III on a walkabout in Writer’s Square, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on September 13, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on September 13, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“I found it striking when someone said that absolutely everyone has had the Queen reigning for the majority of their life and I think that’s incredible.

“She’s such a picture of faithfulness, service and her faith is a great example.

“As a choir, to sing sacred words that she would have believed in is a real honour.”

Rebekah is a pupil at Strathearn School in east Belfast and was a finalist in the BBC Songs of Praise and Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year last year.

But with the school’s music teacher Miss Armstrong also a member of the Priory Singers, missing a few hours of class wasn’t a big problem. Their brother, Tim, also sings in the choir but wasn’t available due to work commitments.

Tricia said the music for the service was carefully selected.

“It’s sacred music and was picked in order to show what’s right for such an important service remembering the Queen, but also gives a little flavour of Northern Ireland and brings some composers who are meaningful for her,” she added.

They Are All Gone Into the World of Light, a poem by Henry Vaughan set to music by composer John Tavener, also featured. Tavener’s works are closely linked to royal services.

Speaking beforehand, Tricia said she expected to find it an emotional occasion.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to sing today but the fact that it’s in memory of a wonderful lady who was a great servant and so faithful in all her years means we will find the emotional side of it.

“King Charles seems really interested in music and some of the pieces are music he really likes, particularly the piece we’re doing by Tavener.

“We go to cathedrals every year to do residentials so we’re used to cathedral settings, but I don’t think we’ve ever had the privilege of being able to sing in something so grand as this.”

Post-performance plans were modest for the Holywood family.

“It’ll just be interesting to see it back on TV and to watch it again from a different perspective,” Tricia said.