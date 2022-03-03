Period poverty: Department for Communities takes ownership of law to make period products freely available in public spaces

Nuala Convery, whose artist name is Wee Nuls, stands beside her repainted mural for Homeless Period Belfast to promote free period products in Northern Ireland. (August 2021)

The Period Products Bill, which will make period products freely available in public spaces, will be enacted through the Department for Communities.

The law is aiming to make period products available in schools, colleges and public buildings in Northern Ireland.

Before the Executive collapsed following’s Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister, it had not nominated a government department to take responsibility for the legislation

SDLP MLA Pat Catney, who championed the campaign, had asked the Department of Health to take ownership, but it said that while "supporting the general direction" of the bill, the matter "falls outside of the scope" of its remit.

In a statement seen by the BBC, the Department for Communities said its minister, Deirdre Hargey, had agreed to take the lead on the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill "given the importance of this issue".

"This is an important step in the right direction towards free period products," it added.

"Minister Hargey will work to ensure this important piece of legislation is completed in this mandate."

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the bill will move through to the consideration stage in the Assembly next week, during which MLAs will debate amendments to it.

The Assembly is set to dissolve in less than three weeks (week beginning March 21) ahead of May’s election, so the timeframe for the bill to complete all necessary remaining stages at Stormont before then will be tight.

If it does get the backing of MLAs before then, it could potentially be the final piece of legislation to be completed in the current mandate.

Mr Catney commended young activists who have supported him as the bill sponsor and he also thanked the Stormont education committee for their “diligent work” on it.

“Over the last 18 months I have listened to the compelling stories of women who have suffered the indignity and deep distress of period poverty,” said the Lagan Valley MLA.

"I have heard from people who have missed school or work because they can’t access period products, people who have been forced to use unsuitable alternatives including toilet paper or cloth and those who just can’t afford the cost of these vital healthcare products.

“I am pleased that I will now be able to bring the bill to the Assembly for its consideration stage next week. This is an example of the power of positive politics and what we can achieve when we put people first.”

A survey conducted by the SDLP last year further found that 45% of respondents struggled to afford or access period products during menstruation, 69% had been forced to use sanitary products for longer than advised or used unsuitable alternatives (including toilet paper, newspaper or cloth) and 42% had missed work or school as a result of their period or limited access to period products.