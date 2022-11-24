Permanent Stormont memorial would give us the closure we need, say abuse survivors

Historical abuse victims have called on politicians at Stormont to give them “the final piece of closure” they need by agreeing to a permanent memorial.

It comes after the former Kincora Boys’ Home in east Belfast, where the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry found 39 children were sexually abused, was razed to the ground.

The creation of a memorial was one of the inquiry’s recommendations, with the report saying it should be established at or in the grounds of Stormont.

Margaret McGuckin, from the Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse campaign group, wants to see a “mercy seat” installed in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings.

“A lot of victims are in support of a memorial bench with a plaque dedicated to all victims and also to Sir Anthony Hart. It should be in Stormont itself and it must be prominent,” she said.

The late Sir Anthony, the chairman of the HIA Inquiry, examined allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse in 22 residential institutions run by some churches, charities and the state between 1922 and 1995.

“He was the only one who believed us and brought us any justice,” Ms McGuckin said.

“We would like his widow, Mary, to come and unveil the bench when the time comes.

“It will be a mercy seat in memory of the merciful judge who stayed the course with us.

“It will be for all victims, including those who are no longer with us, but it will also be for the many, many other victims who have never come forward.”

Sir Anthony, a respected High Court judge, stressed in his findings that mistakes by the authorities enabled abusers to carry on ruining lives, even after their behaviour had been identified.

Ms McGuckin vowed to keep campaigning until the memorial materialises. “We need the final piece of closure,” she said.

Speaking outside the former Kincora Boys’ Home yesterday as it was being demolished, DUP East Belfast MLA David Brooks said he had not been involved in memorial discussions.

“I would not want to suppose the views of victims. Different people will want different things when it comes to a physical memorial,” he added.

“Some will see it as a reminder of terrible things, and some will see it as a place where they can go and focus on their own thoughts. Discussions must be victim-led.”

Any final decision on a memorial will be a matter for Executive ministers.

People abused at the former boys’ home said the destruction of what has been dubbed a “house of horrors”would not erase the memory of what happened inside.

The demolition began at 10am, with the majority of the building torn down by lunchtime.

Former resident Gary Hoy (61) was there to watch the home being ripped apart, including the bedroom where he was forced to endure depraved acts at the hands of ‘carers’.

“I’m just glad to see it gone,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’ve waited a long time for this. I’m relieved to see it finally happening, but I’m exhausted.”

Mr Hoy, who was placed in the home, which opened in May 1958, on numerous occasions during his youth, previously moved out of the area because he could not bear to walk by the scene of so many crimes.

“Whether it’s knocked down or standing, the thoughts of the things that happened in there, they’ll never go away,” he said.

Many people who campaigned to see the permanent reminder of the worst years of their lives obliterated were unable to be there to see it happen.

Clint Massey fought to try and secure compensation for victims up until his death in 2018.

Former resident Jim Miller, who was placed in the care home when he was a schoolboy, now lives in Canada.

“You can erase the building from the Upper Newtownards Road, but you can never erase it from my memory. You can’t un-rape someone,” he said.

“You can destroy the house, but you can never change what happened inside it.”

Hagan Homes, which bought the site in 2019, said it was “fully aware of its notorious history and at every step of the planning process and future activity, it continues to recognise the suffering and wrongdoings that took place here”.

While the HIA found 39 boys were abused at the home, it discovered no evidence that the security services were complicit.

Rumours have persisted for decades of the authorities exploiting the home to blackmail high-ranking members of society and gather intelligence during the Troubles

A recent report by Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said complaints from some former residents about the failure of police to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Kincora were “legitimate and justified”.

Three men were jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys: senior care worker William McGrath, warden Joe Mains and his assistant Raymond Semple.