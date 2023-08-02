Permission given for partial demolition of burnt out Belfast city centre listed building

Firefighters dealing with the blaze at the Merchant's Building earlier this year.

A Victorian listed building which was burnt out in Belfast city centre earlier this year will be partially demolished.

The property - 166-174 North Street - was set alight in May and six fire engines, two aerial appliances and 40 firefighters were called to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated as a criminal offence by the PSNI.

The building, known as ‘Merchant’s Building’ and the ‘Barewood Building’, was listed in 2017 along with other neighbouring buildings.

The redbrick and sandstone building was built in 1899, and from 1901 to 1907 was the home of Belfast’s Municipal School of Art.

Throughout the 20th century the building was used as offices, a warehouse and shops, but had become derelict.

It was the latest in a series of fires in Belfast city centre in recent years.

In April, a blaze at the site of a former nightclub at May’s Meadow was treated as a suspicious fire by the police.

Last October, the listed Old Cathedral Building in the Cathedral Quarter was gutted by fire.

In 2018 an accidental fire at Primark’s Bank Buildings also took place.

At a special meeting of the Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee this week, councillors agreed to the partial demolition of Marchant’s Building, subject to conditions, after council officers recommended an application by developers ES North Street Limited, of Drury Lane, London.

After the fire in May, the council’s building control service issued a dangerous structures notice.

A safety cordon is currently in place around the building and Samuel Street to the immediate south is temporarily closed.

The application sought listed building consent for partial demolition of the rear of the building to make the building safe.

The works relate to the most significantly damaged parts of the building.

The council’s Building Control report states: “The view of the Building Control Service is that the rear return to 166-174 North Street is so badly damaged and so structurally compromised that the only safe course of action is to demolish it.

“Our view is that the sooner this can be done the better, especially given the fact that the owner has video footage from fixed CCTVs of people scaling the heras fencing forming the safety cordon to access the damaged building.”

The Stormont Historic Environment Division at the Department for Communities stated: “Ideally, redevelopment proposals should accompany this application.

“As health and safety concerns have been considered and assessed to take priority over all other concerns, such as the protection of built heritage, then HED advises that the least adverse redevelopment approach should be adopted, i.e, to match existing in terms of scale, massing, height, including materiality and so on.

“In addition, HED also acknowledges the health and safety concerns caused by this significant fire to the listed building and the integrity of the structure.

“Therefore, should council be minded to approve the scheme, while we consider that the full policy tests have not been met fully, we advise that any permission should be subject to conditions requiring adequate recording of the portion to be demolished, protection of the portion to be retained and agreement for proposed appropriate replacement.”

One of the conditions of the Planning Committee approval is that works must be begin within one year from the date of the consent.