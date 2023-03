A person has died after being struck by a train at Dunmurry, police have confirmed.

The tracks have been closed in both direction as police examine the area.

Translink reported disruption to trains on its Bangor to Portadown railway line following a "tragic incident".

Translink tweeted: "Due to a tragic incident at Dunmurry please allow for delays/disruption to trains on the Bangor to Portadown line".