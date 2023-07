Emergency services were called to Ramore Head in Portrush (Liam McBurney/PA)

A person has died after falling from cliffs in Co Antrim.

Emergency services went to the scene at Ramore Head in Portrush after the alarm was raised at 7pm on Monday.

A social media post from Coleraine Coastguard said: “Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.

“A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene.”