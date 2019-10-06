Person dies in 'tragic incident' at Hilden Train Station

A person has died following a tragic incident at Hilden Train Station in Lisburn.

It is understood that a person died on the tracks at the station on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services including police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

Trains are currently suspended between Lisburn and Great Victoria Street.

A bus shuttle is now operating between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn.

"Disruption is expected until further notice," a Translink spokesperson said.