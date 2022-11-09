Person escapes injury after shots fired at house in Newtownards

The scene at Shackelton Walk in Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating a shooting incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Presseye)

A person has escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Newtownards.

It happened in the Shackleton Walk area of the Westwinds estate in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The living room window of the property was fired at at around 1am, according to reports.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Jamie Shivers said: “It was reported to us at around 1am that, a short time earlier, shots were fired at a living room window.

“Officers attended and spoke to the occupant of the property. Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Shackleton Walk and wider Westwinds area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 60 of 09/11/22.”