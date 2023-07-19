Person fractures leg in fall on rocks at the Giant’s Causeway

Coastguard teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine were tasked to the incident on Thursday.

Coleraine Coastguard dealing with the casualty at the Giant's Causeway on Thursday. Pic: Coleraine Coastguard Facebook

A rope rescue stretcher has been used to carry a casualty to a nearby ambulance after a person suffered a fractured leg in a fall at a popular north coast tourist spot.

Coastguard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle helped to move the casualty following the incident at the Giant’s Causeway on Thursday afternoon.

"Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Teams were tasked to assist NIAS with the treatment and evacuation of a casualty who had fallen on the stones at the Giants Causeway,” said a Coleraine Coastguard spokesperson.

“The casualty had sustained a lower leg fracture and was carried to the waiting ambulance using the Coastguard rope rescue stretcher.

“If you see anyone in difficulty around the coast, dial 999 COASTGUARD.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they had dispatched one crew to the incident.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:12 on July 19 following reports of a person having fallen at Giants Causeway,” said a spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the incident to assist the Coastguard teams at the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene the patient was taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital.”