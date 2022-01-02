Person from Northern Ireland believed to have been hit by London train

A person from Northern Ireland was hit by a train in London on Sunday morning, it is understood.

The incident occurred at 12.53am between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park stations in north London.

MyLondon reported the welfare of the individual has not been disclosed.

Great Northern Rail tweeted at 12.55am: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Alexandra Palace and Finsbury Park.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

The company added that the railway line reopened at 2.24am following the “tragic incident”.

There is no further information at this time.

The Mayor of Haringey, Adam Jogee, told the Belfast Telegraph he was very sorry to hear about the incident in the London Borough.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the person concerned as we await further details of this very sad incident,” he added.