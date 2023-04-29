Person hit by train between Lisburn and Portadown

A rail line in Northern Ireland has been closed after a person was hit by a train.

It happened between Lisburn and Portadown on Saturday.

Translink has confirmed a number of services have been suspended.

"Due to a person hit by a train between Lisburn and Portadown the line is closed,” it said.

"Train services running through these stations will be suspended. Disruption is expected until further notice.

"Replacement buses have been requested. Your railway ticket will be accepted on scheduled Ulsterbus services."

Earlier police said the Drumbane Road in Moira has been closed between the junction with Colane Road and the junction with Station Road due to an ongoing incident.

The PSNI advised motorists to seek alternative routes for their journey.