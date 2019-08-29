Person hospitalised after three-vehicle Falls Road crash - Woman arrested for driving unfit

The crash took place on the Falls Road in west Belfast. Credit: Google

One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Falls Road on Monday evening.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for a number of driving related offences including driving when unfit through drink and drugs following the incident at 6.25pm.

She was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant McKay said the person taken to hospital was treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1535 of 26/08/19," he said.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."