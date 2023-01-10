Person injured in lorry crash on motorway near Antrim Area Hospital

A photo of the crashed lorry near Antrim Area Hospital, taken on 10/01/23. Photo credit: NIFRS Facebook

One person has been taken to hospital following a lorry crash near Antrim Area Hospital.

Fire crews from Antrim and Ballymena attended the incident on Tuesday shortly after 4.30am, as well as the Ambulance Service and PSNI. A ladder was used to bring casualties to safety.

The PSNI confirmed the person’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "NIFRS were called to a RTC involving 1 lorry. Firefighters rescued 2 casualties from the vehicle and they were taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 5.15am."

Early on Tuesday morning, Trafficwatch NI said: "M2 - Road users are advised [and] the PSNI are aware, and currently in attendance of the lorry that has left the road between Dunsilly and Antrim area hospital, south bound. This is currently not affecting traffic in the area."

In a social media post, NIFRS noted: “There was an excellent team effort by everyone involved, especially in the adverse weather conditions.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 motorway northbound between Dunsilly and Antrim Area Hospital shortly after 4.40am on Tuesday, January 10.

"One person was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”