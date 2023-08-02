Person pulled from River Lagan after search and rescue mission

The casualty was handed into the care of NI Ambulance Service.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday night. Pic: Community Rescue Service Belfast District (Facebook)

A person in distress was rescued from the River Lagan following a search and rescue mission on Tuesday night.

Community Rescue Service Belfast District posted news of the rescue on their Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday evening our volunteers were tasked to the River Lagan to a person who had entered the river and was in distress,” they said.

"Our volunteers launched our emergency response boat and quickly made their way to the casualty, where, along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire And Rescue Service extracted the casualty from the river and provided first aid before handing the casualty into the care of our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

"We would like to thank all Emergency Response Agencies in attendance during this incident, thus preventing another life being taken by the River.”

Both NIAS and the PSNI have been approached for comment.