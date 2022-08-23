Person rescued after falling from cliff near popular Co Londonderry beauty spot

A person has been rescued after falling from a cliff near the Co Londonderry village of Castlerock.

Coleraine Coastguard said their rope rescue teams were tasked to the scene on Monday night after the person had fallen close to Mussenden Temple.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A spokesperson wrote on social media: “PSNI officers had located the casualty. A coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered to stabilise and assess the casualty.

"The injured person was winched to safety and flown to Causeway Hospital by the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, R199 from Prestwick.”