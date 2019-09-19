Person seriously injured in tractor and motorbike crash in Co Down

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and tractor in Co Down.

Police closed the Tullyrain Road in both directions on Thursday morning after what they described as a "serious" collision.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that a crew came across the crash while returning to base around 10.05am.

A Charity Air Ambulance attended the scene with an emergency medical crew on board.

"Following assesment and treatment at the scene. one patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital," a NIAS spokesperson said.

The Tullyrain Road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.