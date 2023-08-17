Person taken to hospital following serious crash in Co Antrim

A person has been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

Earlier this morning (Thursday) the PSNI confirmed road closures were put in place in the Blackpark Road area, Toomebridge following a serious crash.

Read more NI traffic alerts: Emergency services at scene of serious road crash in Co Antrim

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.02am and two emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital Hospital by Ambulance.”

The PSNI said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.”