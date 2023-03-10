Perspective needed on extent of security threat despite rise in shootings

Forensic officers at the sports complex in Omagh, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

While annual security statistics — produced by the PSNI — show a rise in shooting incidents, seven in one month of this year alone, it is worth keeping some perspective on the extent of the paramilitary threat.

During the Troubles there would have been dozens of shooting, bombing and vigilante attacks every month, with multiple fatalities.

Now it is in single figures.

There was one security-related death in the reporting period from March last year to February this year.

That was the execution style murder of alleged drug dealer Sean Fox, shot dead in a packed west Belfast bar in October last year.

It took two killers 21 seconds to shoot the 42-year-old, killing him almost instantly.

It was a killing that shocked the local community, but while this kind of violence and summary execution were once commonplace they are now a rarity.

Among the nine shootings that took place in February was the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh.

The senior officer, who was finishing a coaching session with his son’s football team, was shot four times.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital having suffered life-changing injuries.

PSNI release CCTV of car involved in shooting of detective in Omagh

There were six bombing incidents during the 12-month period from March last year until February this year.

This compared to four during the previous 12 months.

Of the six bombing incidents, four occurred in Derry City and Strabane areas, one occurred in Belfast and one in Mid Ulster.

But is the sharp rise in shooting incidents that will cause the most concern at 36 shootings reported that was an increase on 20 the previous year.

Seven of those alone occurred during February 2023, the highest number in a single month since February 2021.

There were 27 casualties of paramilitary style assaults, this is a drop compared to 36 in the previous 12 months.

All of the casualties were over the age of 18, some suffered life altering injuries.

Belfast and North Down experienced the greatest number of assaults — eight reported in each policing District.

The vast majority of paramilitary assaults occur in loyalist areas. The UDA and UVF believing that keeping the guns out of such attacks keeps speculation around their ceasefires to a minimum.

If there is to be any period of transition by loyalists, with the Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris this week saying he was “looking seriously” at a proposal involving formal dialogue with paramilitary groups, then this type of activity must be confronted.

In Northern Ireland a blind eye turned to an “acceptable level of violence” with little pressure on groups to move away from this type of vigilante justice through either policing or politics.

There were 10 casualties of paramilitary style shootings compared to 11 during the previous 12 months. Vigilante attacks by paramilitaries against members of their own community.

In the last 10 years the highest number of paramilitary style shootings occurred in 2014/2015 when republicans shot 36 victims and loyalists six.

Again all 10 casualties in the last 12 months were aged 18 years or older. While the majority of so called punishment beatings occur in loyalist areas, shootings are linked to mainly republican groups.

In the last 10 years there has only been one reported period when loyalists carried out more ‘punishment’ shootings that republicans and that was in 2021 when they shot seven people, dissidents shooting five in the same period.

They involve victims being shot in the knees and at times ankles or calves.

The severity of the injuries varies depending on the weapon used and limbs targeted.

Again, any dialogue must look at how these attacks are carried out, who they are carried out by and how they can be stopped.

It remains a failure of the peace process that such attacks are still taking place.

The number of arrests under the terrorism act was down slightly this year.

There were 116 security related arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, compared to 123 during the previous 12 months.

Of those arrests 14 persons were charged with related offences, compared to 18 during the previous 12 months.

There were 1,118 rounds of ammunition recovered and 19 firearms, during that period.

But PSNI statistics only tell us so much, the bigger picture requires gauging the feelings and fears of the communities that are still subject to coercion by armed groups.

The statistics don’t reveal the extent of the under-reported crime of extortion and the ‘taxing’ of those involved in criminality and the drugs trade by paramilitary groups.

They show that we are in a better place than we were 20 years ago, but it is still far from a normal society.

As long as such activity is ongoing the policing response will remain on a security footing.

And that failure to transition the PSNI to a totally community policing based organisation is part of the wider plan by the few remaining armed dissident republican groups.